WANTED: Armed robbery suspect out of Woodland Park, reward offered

Police in Colorado are hoping for help from the public in tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The crime happened on Feb. 19 at a business along Highway 24 in Woodland Park. The suspect entered the GNC General Nutrition Center at 1115 E. Highway 24 just after 5:30 p.m. Authorities believe the suspect was in the area from 5:11 to 5:38 p.m. The suspect and suspect vehicle are pictured at the top of this article.

The suspect was armed with a silver handgun and left the business in a white Subaru station wagon with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as a white man, who was wearing a black or blue baseball cap, black jacket, and khaki pants at the time of the robbery.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Call 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 with any information.