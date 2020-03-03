WANTED: Suspect on the run for vehicular homicide case in Colorado

Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public in tracking down a man wanted for failure to appear tied a vehicular homicide case.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office shared photos of Cody Boutwell Christopher to social media on Tuesday. Pictures of the suspect are at the top of this article.

Christopher has a felony arrest warrant for “Failure to Appear at his Sentencing Hearing” in September of 2019. He was convicted on two counts of vehicular homicide.

If you know where he is, or have information on his location, call Investigator Korthals with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 456-2203.