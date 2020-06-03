WANTED: 3 people suspected of attacking a woman in Colorado over social distancing

Police in Colorado are hoping for help in identifying three suspects tied to an apparent attack over social distancing.

The assault happened on May 8 at about 7:30 p.m. in an Aurora Target. Police say a woman asked three people to observe social distancing, tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's when police say the person asking the trio to back off was attacked. The victim suffered multiple broken bones.

The suspects left the store in a maroon SUV.

If you recognize any of the three suspects pictured at the top of this article, you're asked to call 303-739-6112.