WANTED: 3 people police believe were involved in an attempted homicide, victim shot in the head

A man was reportedly shot in the head and left to die in Pueblo, and now police are reaching out to the public hoping for help in tracking down three possible suspects.

The shooting was reported Tuesday morning at about 7:49. The victim was found near E. 9th Street and N. LaCrosse Ave. Even though the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head, he was able to speak with responding officers.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Jeep Rubicon with Rockstar rims, matching a spare on the back. There were temporary tags on the vehicle and a 6-inch lift.

Police believe Cindy Decker, 25, may have been the woman behind the wheel in the suspect vehicle. There were also two men in the vehicle. One of the male suspects was described as Hispanic with tattoos on his chest and three dots near his left eye. The second male suspect was only described as dark-skinned with a mustache, brown eyes and was wearing a black ski mask at the time.

The victim is expected to survive.

If you have information that could help police. please call (719) 320-6022.