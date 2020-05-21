WANTED: 2 people suspected of stealing mail and using the victim's credit card in El Paso County

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared clear surveillance photos of two people suspected of stealing mail and then using the victim's credit card. The photos are at the top of this article and investigators are hoping for help from the public in identifying the pair.

The victim went to check the mail on May 11 in a neighborhood east of Fox Run Regional Park close to Highway 83 and Hodgen Road. The victim noticed empty envelopes laying on the ground and decided to check their business credit card account. There were several fraudulent transactions totaling more than $2,000 on the same day. The transactions occurred at a nearby Walmart off Jackson Creek Parkway.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200 or 300.

If you have any information on this case, please call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tip line at 719-520-7777.

More pictures are below:

