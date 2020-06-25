WANTED: Man suspected of child abuse in Colorado, may be armed

A man suspected of assault, child abuse and domestic violence is wanted by Fountain Police.

The department shared a photo of 33-year-old Marquise Anthony Hutt on Thursday. He is pictured at the top of this article. He has prior felony convictions and authorities believe he could be armed.

Hutt is known to frequent the 2200 block of Bruno Circle, in Colorado Springs, and the 6000 block of Provincial Drive, in Fountain.

If you have any information on his location, call (719) 390-5555.