WANTED: Hit-and-run driver in Colorado, severely injured 3 officers and a civilian

Police in Colorado are hoping for the public's help in tracking down a hit-and-run suspect after three officers and a civilian were severely injured.

The crash happened in Denver, but details on an exact location were not immediately reported by police publicly. Police shared the information at about 11:30 p.m., asking the public to be on the lookout for a Chevrolet Cobalt or Cruze. The suspect vehicle may have a Wyoming license plate with number 59722. Police believe the vehicle may have extensive front-end damage.

Details on the condition of the officers and civilian were not available last time this article was updated.