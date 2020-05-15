WANTED: Colorado police need help locating man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child

Authorities in Colorado are hoping for help from the public in tracking down a man wanted on a nationwide warrant for sexual exploitation of a child, stalking, harassment and obscenity.

The suspect, Hiquer Cruz-Marcelino, is pictured at the top of this article. He reportedly made "alarming" threats to his victims in the past, according to the Greeley Police. Police say he has a large growth on the side of his jaw.

If you see him or know his location, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.