WANTED: Suspect in hit-and-run crash along I-25, stock photo of possible suspect vehicle provided by authorities

Authorities in Colorado are hoping someone from the public can help them track down a suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported on Sunday just before midnight along I-25 in Castle Rock, close to mile marker 183. A 29-year-old man was hit while in the northbound lanes of I-25. It isn't clear what the pedestrian was doing on the highway. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

"Based on evidence left behind, investigators believe the vehicle to be a 2005-2010 silver Toyota Scion tC," Colorado State Patrol wrote in a release. "The vehicle will have damage to the front bumper and hood, and missing the driver side mirror."

Colorado State Patrol provided a stock photo of the suspect vehicle, not the actual vehicle, that can be viewed at the top of this article.

If you have information on this crash you're asked to call investigators at 303-239-4501, reference case number 1C201308.