WANTED: Man suspected of multiple burglaries in El Paso County

Authorities shared photos of a wanted man on Tuesday hoping for help from the public in locating him.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is reporting Davi Jesus Figueroa is wanted for multiple burglaries. They did not elaborate on how many crimes they have tied him to or in what areas of the country. He is pictured at the top of this article.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who has seen Figueroa lately or knows where he is to call 719-390-5555 or 719-520-6666.