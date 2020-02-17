Voice of the consumer: Woman left shaken by grandparent scam call

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

Grandparents will do whatever they can to help out their grandkids, and the scammers are taking advantage of this time and time again.

Last week, I got a call from a frightened woman who thought her grandson was involved in a horrible crash and that he was in the hospital. I’ve warned you about the grandparent scam before, but the crooks really know how to play on your emotions and your sense of urgency.

“I got a phone call and I answered and I couldn’t quite understand him,” said Charlene. “His voice was muffled and he said he was in the hospital and he had just gotten in a car accident.”

“He broke his nose, dislocated his shoulder, broke his knee,” said Charlene. “As soon as he got out of the hospital, they’re probably going to take him to jail because he hit a lady who was pregnant. If she loses the baby, they’re going to charge him with manslaughter. They said he needs $2,500 to keep him out of jail.”

The broken nose would explain why her grandson didn’t sound right. Charlene was terrified and wanted to help him out. The scammer told her a lawyer would be calling her with more details. Sure enough, her phone rang again.

“He needs $2,500 to stay out of jail,” she said. “I said, ‘I don’t have that kind of money. I’ll have to call my daughter and brother to see if they can come up with that kind of money.’”

Charlene called her other grandson.

“I called my grandson and said, ‘Did you know your brother is in jail or in the hospital?’” asked Charlene. “He said, ‘No let me call my dad.’”

“He called me right back and said, ‘Grandma, he is at work. He didn’t have an accident. He’s at work with my dad,’” said Charlene.

Charlene did the right thing by checking with her family members before handing over money. If you get a call like this, hang up the phone right away. Call your inner circle, or someone you trust, to make sure the story adds up. You may want to come up with a password among your family, so that you can ask the caller for the code word before you have a conversation with them over the phone.

“It’s awful,” Charlene added. “I was crying. I was worried.”

Please keep telling your family and friends about the grandparent scam because it never seems to let up. I told Charlene that since she answered the phone, the scammers know she has a working phone number now and they will keep calling her to try and get her money. I told her she shouldn’t answer the phone if she doesn’t know who is calling.

If you lose money to a scam, you should report it to law enforcement. If you’re the victim of a scam, you can also reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211 and they can help you out.

