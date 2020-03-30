Voice of the consumer: Take extra precautions to keep children safe online

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

I know that a lot of your kids and grandkids are out of school because of the coronavirus pandemic and many of them are working remotely.

So, this week, I want to share some ways to keep children safe online. We recently talked with a cybersecurity expert to share some ways about how to stay safe whether you’re working from home or if your kids are learning remotely online.

“You would definitely have to monitor children because now that they’re home and now that they have a lot of time, if you don’t stop them, they’re going to remain on those computers all day,” said Thomas Russell with the National Cybersecurity Center.

Start by making sure the information on your computer is protected.

“Everything is updated, that includes the firewalls, the operating system, and updates,” said Russell. “They should have passwords that are not the type of passwords that we would normally use in a work environment, they have to be a little more hardy.”

We also talked to a local professor who said you should take extra steps to protect your privacy while using the computer.

“Make sure your webcams are off,” said Gurvirender Tejay, a UCCS professor. “You can have a device on that to cover it up. So whenever you’re not using it, you can remove that particular blockage device from the webcam.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) lists several ways to keep kids safe online. First, it’s important to teach them about computer security. They should never give out any personal information to someone they meet or talk to online, like their name, age, address, phone number, account login, passwords and more.

Warn your children about things that are being offered for free. The FTC warns that free downloads for games, ringtones, and other things can often hide malware, which can infect your computer. Encourage kiddos to use strong passwords that are hard to guess and make sure they keep them private.

Unfortunately, I am hearing about new scams related to the coronavirus every single day. The scammers have really kicked it into high gear, so please remind your friends and loved ones to be very careful out there right now.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office put out a warning that scammers approached a couple of seniors who were shopping at grocery stores. They offered to buy their groceries for them and deliver them to their homes. One of the seniors accepted the offer and let the stranger go to their apartment to get their shopping list. We don’t know what the strangers were after, but it’s a good reminder that you should never give out your address, credit card, personal or financial information to someone you don’t know. This is a good time to check in on your loved ones and possibly help them place an online order for groceries or offer to pick them up for them.

The state of Colorado has activated a statewide Covid-19 hotline, in partnership with United Way, to connect you with resources by calling 211. There is also a Covid-19 call center set up for residents of El Paso and Teller counites who have any questions or concerns, just call 719-575-8888.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.