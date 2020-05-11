Voice of the consumer: Stimulus payments to deceased relatives must be returned

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

Some viewers have reached out to me because they got a stimulus check for a loved one who passed away recently.

The Internal Revenue Service now says those checks must be returned. Some of the payments were sent to people who died, but had filed tax returns in the last two years. It wasn’t clear at first whether family members could keep the money, but now the IRS says you better not.

In a statement on its website, the IRS said, “A payment made to someone who died before receipt of the payment should be returned to the IRS by following the instructions in the Q&A about repayments. Return the entire payment unless the payment was made to joint filers and one spouse had not died before receipt of the payment, in which case, you only need to return the portion of the payment made on account of the decedent. This amount will be $1,200 unless adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000.”

You can find more information about how to mail the check back to the IRS at IRS.gov.

I also want to remind you again that scammers are trying to get their hands on your stimulus money. Keep in mind, the IRS is not contacting anyone asking for personal or financial information.

The IRS said in a statement: “The IRS will not call, email, or text you about your payment. The IRS will not contact you to request personal or bank account information. Watch out for websites and social media attempts that request money or personal information and for schemes tied to Economic Impact Payments. The IRS urges taxpayers to visit IRS.gov – the official IRS website – to protect against scam artists. The IRS has issued a warning about coronavirus-related scams. For security reasons, a letter about the payment will be mailed to each recipient’s last known address within 15 days after the payment is made.”

Now is also a good time to update the passwords on your accounts, in light of National Password Day. The Federal Trade Commission offers several ways to pick a good password. First, make your password long and complex. The FTC said it should be at least 12 letters, numbers and symbols. Second, don’t reuse passwords that you use on other accounts. Third, make sure you use security questions that only you would know the answer to. Finally, if you get a notification about a data breach, make sure to change your password for that account right away.

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444. If you are looking for resources in our area, you can always reach out to Pikes Peak United Way by calling ‘211’.

