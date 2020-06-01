Voice of the consumer: Stimulus payments coming by direct deposit, checks and debit cards

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

The stimulus payments are still being sent out to consumers, and some of you may be getting your payment in the form of a debit card.

I’ve had several consumers reach out to me because they got a card in the mail, and thought it might be a scam. In fact, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says some Economic Impact Payments (EIP) are being sent by a prepaid debit card. The cards arrive in a plain envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services.

The Treasury and the IRS are sending nearly 4 million payments by debit card, instead of a paper check. You can use the card to make purchases online or at any retailer that accepts VISA. You can also get cash from in-network ATMS, transfer the funds to your personal bank account, and check your account balance online, through a mobile app, or over the phone. You can call customer service at 1-800-240-8100 for more information about your debit card. You can also find more information at www.EIPCard.com.

The Treasury said the EIP debit cards are being sent to consumers without bank information on file with the IRS and whose tax return was processed by either the Andover or Austin IRS Service Center. The IRS said the VISA name is on the front of the card and the back of the card has the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank.

At last check, more than 2.6 million payments, worth more than $4.4 billion, have been sent to Coloradans. A lot of you have reached out to me because you haven’t received your stimulus check yet. The IRS said consumers are still receiving payments. You can check the status of your payment at IRS.gov by clicking on the Get My Payment button.

“Millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years,” the IRS said on their website. “For those who don't receive federal benefits and didn't have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.”

In case you’re wondering, the Treasury Department will not be able to see how you spend the payment on the debit card. If you misplace the card, you can lock it online at www.EIPCard.com so that no one else can use it. If you lose it, you should call customer service right away at 1-800-240-8100 to report it lost or stolen. They will deactivate the card and send a replacement, but you may have to pay a fee for it. For more information and frequently asked questions, head to the IRS website at IRS.gov.

