Voice of the consumer: Scammers are after your stimulus money

The scammers are trying to get their hands on your stimulus checks. The IRS is warning you should be extra cautious of scams now that stimulus checks are being sent out. The IRS said seniors need to be especially careful.

One viewer reached out to me after they got an email asking for some personal information. I reached out to the IRS and they sent me the following statement:

“The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scam artists trying to use the economic impact payments as cover for schemes to steal personal information and money. Remember, the IRS will not call, text you, email you or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information — even related to the economic impact payments. Also, watch out for emails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds."

If someone offers to get you the money faster, it’s a scam. Keep your guard up and don’t respond to any emails or phone calls. You can check the status of your stimulus payment and find more information online at IRS.gov.

That’s not the only scam we are hearing about right now. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said there are five things you can do to avoid a coronavirus scam. First, ignore offers for vaccinations and home test kits because scammers are selling products to treat or prevent COVID-19 without proof that they work. The FTC and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have issued warning letters to several sellers of products claiming they can treat or prevent the coronavirus, including teas, essential oils and colloidal silver.

Second, hang up on robocalls. The FTC said scammers are using illegal sales calls to get your money and personal information. Third, watch out for phishing emails and text messages. Don’t click any links or attachments. Fourth, do your research before you donate. The FTC warns you should not let anyone rush you into making a donation. Find more information at FTC.gov/charity. Last, stay in the know about the latest scams and find updated information at FTC.gov/coronavirus.

While my main focus right now is keeping you up-to-date and aware of the coronavirus-related scams, that doesn’t mean the other schemes have fallen by the wayside.

This week, a couple people reached out to me about a threatening email scam I’ve warned you about before. The bad guys say they have video of you visiting pornographic websites and that they will share it with your contacts if you don’t pay them in Bitcoin. The email also includes your current or previous password, which they may have obtained from a data breach. My advice is to change your password to any accounts that have that same password. Don’t respond to the email or click any links, just delete it and block the sender.

Finally, I want to leave you with several resources that you can share with your loved ones during this pandemic. If you need assistance, please reach out to our local agencies because they are here to help you. You can always call Pikes Peak United Way at 211. You can reach the El Paso and Teller County COVID-19 call center at 719-575-8888. You can report a business that’s not complying with state orders by calling the El Paso County Health Department at 719-578-3167. If you need to file for unemployment, call the Department of Labor at 303-318-8000.

