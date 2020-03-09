Voice of the consumer: National Kidney Month a time to consider being a lifesaving donor

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

More than 1,000 people in Colorado are on the transplant list right now to get a new kidney. This is the same list that our dear friend and coworker, Dustin Cuzick, was on when he passed away last summer after a long battle with kidney disease.

March is National Kidney Month so we want to help raise awareness in his honor. You may want to wear orange, the signature color for kidney disease, on World Kidney Day, which is Thursday.

My coworker Jenna Middaugh talked with one Colorado Springs couple who is sharing their journey. Diana Pratt was diagnosed with kidney disease and was put on the transplant list. Her husband Herbert got tested right away to see if he was a match.

“Although he tested good, he was a good candidate to be a donor, it wasn’t a good candidate for me,” said Diana. “So they suggested maybe we do the pairing program. Within two months after being into the pairing program, we found out that I had a donor.”

Herbert donated his kidney to a stranger. It started a chain reaction of donations and Diana finally found her match.

“We were ultimately able to be part of an eight-person transplant chain,” said Herbert. “An altruistic donor donated to my wife. I donated to a man in California. As it turns out, his daughter was his partner in this donation chain. Ultimately, during one day, there were four transplants conducted, so four people’s lives changed.”

“At the time, I don’t believe I realized the impact that it was going to have on so many people,” said Herbert. “Now I’m just flabbergasted by it.”

Still, there are thousands more waiting for that lifesaving phone call. Across the country, there are about 90,000 people on the transplant waiting list.

“Chronic kidney disease is widespread. It’s really surprising how common it is. About 14 percent of the population has some degree of kidney disease,” said Dr. Alex Wiseman, Executive Director of the Kidney Transplantation at Centura Health. “Unfortunately, the waiting list is really long. It’s about four to five years in our region. Some regions it’s eight years, some regions it’s three. We’re about in the middle.”

“Kidney donation is the donation of one of two kidneys, and honestly, you can live an entirely normal life with just a single kidney,” said Dr. Wiseman. “It means no restrictions physically, no restrictions from a diet perspective. It really is essentially a normal life that one could lead after donation.”

It’s a procedure that changed Diana’s life.

“I’m on clouds every day knowing that I’ve got another chance,” said Diana.

If you would like more information about organ donation, you can reach out to the National Kidney Foundation in Denver at 720-748-9991 or visit the website at kidney,org to read the original column on gazette.com.

