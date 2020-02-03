Voice of the consumer: If looking for love online, don't fall for a sweetheart 'deal'

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, make sure your heart and your money don’t get taken by a scam artist.

Nowadays, millions of people turn to the internet or dating applications to meet someone special, but the problem is scammers are often the ones on the other end.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), consumers lost $143 million to romance scams in 2018. On average, consumers lost $2,600. The median reported loss for romance scams is about seven times higher than other frauds. The losses were even worse for the elderly, with the FTC reporting that people over 70 lost $10,000 on average.

The way romance scams work is the crooks create a fake profile on social media websites, like Facebook, Instagram or dating websites. They will start a conversation usually through small talk to build up your trust. Once they have your trust, the bad guys will make up an elaborate story and ask you for money.

Many times, the crooks will say there is a big emergency and they need money right away. The lies can include a relative being sick, someone is in the hospital, they need to pay for a plane ticket, they need to pay off debt, among many other excuses.

The FTC also said the scammers will often say they are living or traveling outside of the United States, like working on an oil rig or serving in the military. Scammers will often ask you to send money in an unusual form, like by wiring money or buying a bunch of gift cards.

The bottom line from the FTC: Never send money or gifts to a sweetheart you haven’t met in person. If you are suspicious, you should stop talking to the person right away. Also, run the story by a loved one or a close friend to see if they are concerned about the conversation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ID Theft group is sharing ways to protect yourself from swindlers this Valentine’s Day. If you are computer savvy, you can copy and paste the profile picture from the person you’ve been talking with and search on Google to see if the picture shows up anywhere else online.

You can also copy and paste a few lines from the person’s profile or their conversation with you to see if they sent the exact same message to other people.

Another piece of advice is to stay on the dating website that you are using in the first place. CBI said most scammers will try to get you to leave the dating site to talk through your personal email address, or through text message on your cellphone, so that the website is not as likely to notice they are a crook.

In all, if you are looking for love online, be careful about how much information you reveal in your biography and in your messages. It’s easier for scammers to make up false stories and lure you in when they know what your interests are from the start. Just be sure to keep your guard up and watch for red flags.

If you are the victim of a scam, you can always reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.