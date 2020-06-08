Voice of the consumer: Home-repair scams aren't under quarantine

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve had a to-do list for home projects since the quarantine started. My husband and I are making our way through the list, little by little. If you’re doing the same thing, the AARP ElderWatch is sharing some advice to keep in mind before you start your next project. They partner with the Colorado Attorney General’s office and have some tips for homeowners.

“We have been getting lots of complaints and questions about issues people are having getting yard work done or projects in their home, so we wanted to remind people about best practices in terms of getting projects done,” said Mark Fetterhoff with AARP ElderWatch. “It’s really important to do your research first so you don’t have to pay the price down the line.”

Make sure to do your homework before you hire a contractor.

“Check out the company you're looking to work with online, see if there’s any reviews, talk to friends, family members and neighbors for different types of referrals for people who they’ve had success for projects,” said Fetterhoff. “Maybe get two or three different bids when you’re going to do a project to make sure the price is in line with what the competition says, as well.”

Fetterhoff tells me there are two main themes they get complaints about when it comes to home repair issues.

“One is a straight up scam where someone might be going door-to-door saying they’ll help you with a project, they need money in advance, and then never show up to do the project,” said Fetterhoff. “The other issue we hear about the most is when people have a contractor come in, they disagree with the work the contractor has done, or the contractor didn’t do something to the extent they thought it was going to be done, and then they have a problem because they didn’t have a contract with the contractor or they didn’t have a full understanding.”

That’s why it’s so important to have a written contract for any work that you have done. You can also check with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department to make sure the contractor has pulled the right permits for your project. Their website is www.pprbd.org.

Since the pandemic started, Fetterhoff said they have been getting reports of several scams.

“Scammers are taking advantage of this time in a serious way. We’re seeing lots of scams that are bubbling up as a result of people being home,” said Fetterhoff. “Especially older Coloradans may feel more isolated, so they’re more likely to pick up the phone, and scammers are still trying to get a hold of people on the phone. We’re also seeing people are isolated and might be on the internet more, so giving people more opportunities, such as romance scams and things like that.”

You can report scams, fraud, price gouging and other consumer issues to the AARP ElderWatch Helpline at 800-222-4444.

Also, a reminder that the Justice Center is holding another free legal phone clinic this week. You can talk to volunteer attorneys for brief legal advice by calling 719-473-6212 on Wednesday, June 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

