Voice of the consumer: Free legal advice available virtually

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

If you are looking for legal advice for family matters, the fourth annual Family Law Day will be happening soon. I talked with The Justice Center to give you an idea of what you can expect from the popular event. This year, the free event will be held virtually online because of COVID-19.

Family Law Day is taking place Friday, June 26 online at JusticeCenterCOS.org/familylawday. It’s put on by the 4th Judicial District, the Access to Justice Committee for the 4th Judicial District, the Justice Center, the Family Law Section of the El Paso County Bar Association, and Colorado Legal Services. You can get free legal advice and information on topics like divorce, custody matters, and other family cases. Organizers tell me there is a need in our community.

“In 2017, I think 76 percent of family law cases in the 4th Judicial District were all pro se, which means neither party has representation, so there’s definitely a need for legal advice and help for people who are representing themselves,” said Britt Kwan, the executive director of The Justice Center.

Volunteer attorneys will offer free one-on-one advice when attendees submit questions through an online form. A lawyer will call them over the phone to provide brief legal advice.

“Free legal advice is just one component of the day, where people can submit their individual questions online and have a lawyer call them back, but in addition to that, we’re going to be hosting short webinars online covering a variety of these topics,” said Kwan. “Those will be available on the website so people can tune in throughout the day.”

As part of the video webinars, local legal professionals will cover topics like how to file for divorce, child support, parenting plans, how to enforce a court order and how to represent yourself in the courtroom.

The Justice Center also holds free call-in clinics where you can talk with an attorney about legal matters. Because of the pandemic, they are holding the remote clinics every other week. The next call-in clinic is Wednesday, June 24 from 7 to 9 p.m., call 719-473-6212 to take part. Find more information about the clinics and Family Law Day at JusticeCenterCOS.org.

This week, I also want to remind you to keep an eye out for job scams. I know a lot of people are looking for work right now and I continue to hear about online scams.

One man told me he applied for a job online and got an interview. Al said he thought it was suspicious that the employer wouldn’t talk with him over video, only through a typing chat session. They told him they would need his Social Security number and other personal information, which he didn’t give out. Instead, during the interview, Al called the legitimate company using a trusted phone number and they were able to confirm with him that it was a scam.

“It makes me feel disappointed that a person would take advantage of people during this pandemic, especially since there’s so many people trying to find a job right now,” said Al. “It’s a hard time for people.”

Make sure to keep your guard up and be extra cautious of any posts, especially if they sound too good to be true. You can report scams to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.