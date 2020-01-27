Voice of the consumer: FedEx, Amazon warning of package scam

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

Two major companies are warning about scam text messages that claim you have a package headed your way. FedEx and Amazon are warning customers about a nationwide scam. The message includes a link with a “tracking code,” but if you click the link, the crooks try to get your money or personal information.

I have heard from a couple people who got this fraudulent text message. One man, who doesn’t want me to use his name, told me he got a text message that caught him off-guard because he wasn’t expecting a package.

“There was a package with a routing number,” the man told me. “The routing number was a big part of the message. It didn’t say anything about what I should do. I think what they wanted was for me to touch the underline text or try calling the number.”

He was suspicious because he got two similar text messages at the same time, but they were from two different phone numbers. He talked to a package carrier who told him it looked like a scam.

“I had no idea why someone would send me two simultaneous messages from two phone numbers. That seemed strange,” he said. “That made me skeptical.”

He didn’t click the link or call the phone number. I told him it was a scam and he deleted the messages.

“I get so many bogus calls, it’s terribly irritating,” he added. “It’s just an invasion of my privacy.”

FedEx sent out a warning about this new scam. The company said suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and that you can report them by emailing Abuse@FedEx.com.

The message asks customers to enter your delivery preferences and provide your personal information and credit card information. FedEx said it will never send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers. If you get a message like this, just delete it.

Amazon is warning customers about similar fraudulent messages. If you get a message that looks suspicious, you can report it to Stop-Spoofing@Amazon.com.

Also, we have been getting a wave of calls from people about the Social Security scam. This was the No. 1 scam phone call that our 11 Call for Action team heard about last year. It has also surpassed the IRS scam in popularity.

The caller claims that there’s something wrong with your Social Security number and they ask you to verify your number. Sometimes, they will claim that your account is going to be suspended. Don’t fall for their tricks, just hang up the phone. Crooks can even “spoof” their phone number to make it look like the call is coming from the Social Security Administration, so you can’t always trust your Caller ID.

If you’re the victim of a scam, you can reach out to our 11 Call for Action volunteers at 719-457-8211. We are always looking for volunteers, so if you think you could help other people spot scams, feel free to give us a call.

