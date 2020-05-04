Voice of the consumer: Business filings, stimulus checks, jobs

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office is warning small business owners about potentially misleading filing notices you may get in the mail. The notices ask you to pay an extra fee to a third party to file your business documents with the state. We’ve warned you about these before, but the Secretary of State’s Office has received numerous reports again over the past several days.

The solicitations are asking businesses to pay $110 to file a yearly periodic report. However, you can file the report directly with the Secretary of State's Office for only $10.

I reached out to the Secretary of State’s Office for more information and they told me in a statement, “These questionable solicitations are nothing new. When these solicitations do occur, we experience an influx of calls to our service center from recipients who question their validity. This time is no different. We continue to receive numerous calls from concerned business owners. For example, a member of our customer support team received 21 calls in one day on this topic.”

The Secretary of State's Office said the notice may look like a government form and even cite specific statutes. It might contain your actual business ID number and list a due date. The Secretary of State’s Office did not send these solicitations. All business filings are filed online at the secretary of state’s website at sos.state.co.us.

Also, I wanted to let you know that I have heard from several viewers who don’t think they got paid the right amount on their stimulus check. I reached out to the IRS and they told me in a statement, “If you did not receive the full amount to which you believe you are entitled, you will be able to claim the additional amount when you file your 2020 tax return.

This is particularly important for individuals who may be entitled to the additional $500 per qualifying child dependent payments. For VA and SSI recipients who don’t have a filing requirement and have a child, they need to use the non-filers tool on irs.gov. by Tuesday to have the $500 added automatically to their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment. We encourage people to review our “How do I calculate my EIP Payment” question and answers.”

If you have questions about your stimulus check or want to track the status of your payment, you can find more information on irs.gov..

As our unemployment numbers continue to grow, I continue to hear from people who are looking for resources to help out during this time. I would start with the state’s new website, onwardco.org, where you can get connected to nearby resources, training and a job search. You can also call the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment at 303-318-8000. You may also want to reach out to the Pikes Peak Workforce Center at 719-667-3700.

To report a COVID-19 related complaint about a business, you can call the El Paso County Health Department at 719-578-3167. Finally, you can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.

