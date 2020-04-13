Voice of the consumer: Be on guard for coronavirus, kidnapping scams

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

This week, we are talking about one call that is sure to startle parents and grandparents. We are getting reports about the kidnapping scam making the rounds again, and this time, the crooks are stepping it up a notch to try and trick you.

The Colorado Springs Police Department tells me at least two victims have gotten a call saying their kids are being held hostage and they want money in return. The crooks use a child’s voice to make it sound more realistic and to scare you so that you react right away. The caller has all sorts of personal information about the victims, like family names, details about what car they drive and more. Thankfully, their families were home safe and sound, but it certainly took them by surprise.

Police tell me the criminals are doing their homework. Remember, crooks can find a lot of information about you on social media. Be careful what details and pictures you share online. You should make sure your profile is set to private so that only your friends can see what you post.

If you ever get a call like this, hang up right away and call your family to make sure they are okay. The scammers want you to react right away so they can steal your money. It’s important that you take a breath and think everything through. I also recommend having a secret password that you share between your family members. If the caller doesn’t know the password, then you know it’s a scam. However, you have to make sure it’s not an answer that the scammers can easily find by a quick search online. If you lose money to a scam, you should always report it to your local law enforcement.

Finally, I want to share a list of several COVID-19 related resources that are available in our community. If you would like to report a business that is not complying with state orders, you can call the El Paso County Health Department at 719-578-3167. There is a statewide call line for general questions about COVID-19 at 303-389-1687. El Paso and Teller counties' residents can also call our local call center at 719-575-8888.

If you are looking for resources, you can always call Pikes Peak United Way at 211. If you need to file for unemployment, you can do so at colorado.gov/unemployment or call the Department of Labor at 303-318-8000. If you are looking for more information from the state, make sure to check out covid19.colorado.gov.

The state of Colorado has a new website with free resources, support and activities for you and your family at stayathomeco.gov. You can even submit ideas for other resources to be posted on the site. Finally, you can always report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444.

