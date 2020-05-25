Voice of the Consumer: How to get refunds for scuttled summer vacations

11 News lead Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

Did you book a summer vacation before the coronavirus pandemic hit and now you’re trying to cancel it and get your money back? Well, you’re not alone.

I’ve heard from several consumers who are having trouble canceling their plans, so I reached out to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office to get you some answers.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office said most purchases will be controlled by the terms and conditions in your original purchase contract. They said there is no law requiring a business to make a refund or give a credit, but there are some things you can do.

First, the attorney general’s office said to make sure you go back and read the terms and conditions, which may explain when a vendor is not required to issue a refund or credit, like for a natural disaster or public health emergency.

Second, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office said to reach out directly to the company and ask for a refund or a credit to use in the future and make sure to keep a record of any communications you have.

The Attorney General’s Office says they have asked businesses to help consumers any way they can. However, they also remind consumers that businesses are experiencing problems because of the pandemic, so it’s important to be patient.

Third, the Attorney General’s Office said if the business does offer a credit or voucher for the future, make sure the expiration date is far enough in the future to allow you to use it. Finally, make sure to stay in touch with the business because they are constantly updating their refund and credit policies right now.

You can report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. They also help with consumer issues and questions. You can call the Stop Fraud Colorado hotline at 800-222-4444 or visit the website at stopfraudcolorado.gov.

I also want to let you know that the Justice Center is holding frequent call-in clinics to help with legal aid during the Coronavirus pandemic. The next one is this Wednesday, May 27 from 7 to 9 pm. Call 719-473-6212 to talk with local volunteer attorneys about your legal issue and get advice. The calls are free and confidential. You can find more information on their website at justicecentercos.org.

