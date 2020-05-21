Vitalant calls on Donors to help now during critical blood shortage

Vitalant- the nation's largest nonprofit, independent blood collector- has declared a critical blood shortage impacted by COVID-19. They say all blood types are needed.

As surgeries and other medical procedures have resumed, a 25% increase in a demand for blood has been seen the past few weeks.

Donors are strongly urged to give blood as soon as possible by calling 303.363.2300 or clicking HERE.

Donation centers across Colorado will open on Memorial Day, May 25. All donation center hours are 8 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

- Lowry (Denver)

717 Yosemite St.

-Boulder

3113 28th St.

-Highlands Ranch

541 W Highlands Ranch Parkway

-Colorado Springs

3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 110

-Parker

10259 S. Parker Rd., Suite 104

- Southwest Littleton

5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 111

-Westminster

960 W. 124th Ave.

Donors and staff are required to wear a face covering. Appointments are preferred.