ViewHouse Colorado Springs grand opening Feb. 13 to benefit Angels of America's Fallen

A new restaurant is opening its doors in Colorado Springs this month and hopes to help a local nonprofit in the process!

The ViewHouse is holding a grand opening on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at 7114 Campus Drive. The new location is off Woodmen just east of I-25. The grand opening celebration is supporting Angels of America's Fallen, through suggested donations of $10 to enter.

Click here for more on Angels of America's Fallen.

With approximately 18,000 square feet of space inside and outside, ViewHouse Colorado Springs will be a similar size to the other existing Denver-area locations and will include a dining room, tavern, rooftop, courtyard with lawn games and outdoor amenities (Volleyball, Bocce Ball, Horse Shoes, Outdoor Grill, Corn Hole and four Cabanas), and a private banquet room.