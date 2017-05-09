Owner of stolen truck now faces felony charge and impound bill

UPDATE: The man’s name has been removed from this article because online court records of this case no longer exist. This story is from 2017.

PREVIOUS:

The man that was arrested after firing shots at his own truck while it was being stolen is now facing a felony charge.

The man tells 11 News police came to his home Tuesday night and upgraded his original misdemeanor charge of illegal discharge of a firearm to a felony charge. The man said police were able to find his truck, but won’t release it to him unless he pays an impound bill for $2,093.

Police were called to the 800 block of North 19th Street near Old Colorado City Monday to investigate a vehicle theft with shots fired. Police say that a person entered a white Chevrolet pickup truck and started traveling northbound on 19th Street. The owner of the truck heard his vehicle being driven away while he was showering and grabbed his handgun. The man then fired seven to eight shots at the truck as it was being stolen.

“The rounds that I’m using are home defense rounds,” said the man. “Which they shatter on impact, they’re not ricocheting off into public areas, so I’m am safe and practice often.”

The man stated he was worried more about something else inside of his truck.

“My first objective was to stop this vehicle so that this guy could not get away with my firearm,” explained The man referring to his rifle. “This guy is pulling away with a high-powered rifle and close to 300 rounds of ammo.”

The man said he aimed all of his shots at the tires of the truck and was confident he struck the wheels. Police stated in a report to the public, “due to the fact the owner was not in any danger when the truck was driving away he was charged for illegal discharge of a firearm.” According to the man, that charge was upgraded to a felony Tuesday night.

The man says he knew it was illegal to shoot, but fired anyway.

“If you were to do it over again would you fire,” 11 News reporter Alyssa Chin asked the man. “Exactly the same... but I’d hit the tire this time,” responded the man.

The man said his intention was never to put anyone in danger, but to stop the crook from getting away.

“I definitely wouldn’t have fired my weapon if I thought that I would ever hurt someone,” said the man. “If there was a chance in my mind that I would have hurt anybody, I would have never fired my weapon.”

The man’s biggest concern was his firearm, now out there possibly in dangerous hands.