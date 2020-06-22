Vibes to host movie doubleheader and fireworks show on July 3

Click here for more information on Facebook including how to get tickets.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes will be playing host to a "Triple Play Holiday" at UCHealth Park on July 3. The triple play will include two movies and a fireworks show.

THE SCHEDULE FOR JULY 3 (approximate)

4 p.m. Gates open

4:30 p.m. "The Sandlot" shows

6:30 p.m. "Independence Day" shows

9 p.m. Fireworks show

"We have been working very closely with the El Paso County Health Department to put this event on safely for all attendees," the Vibes wrote in a Facebook event. "As of right now we have been approved to sell 700 tickets to this event, but we are hopeful we will be approved to put additional tickets on sale at a later date. We are implementing measures to make sure the ballpark is compliant with all social distancing guidelines and that all visitors are safe inside our facility."

General admission tickets are $25 for a seat in the seating bowl.

Masks will be required upon entry and when moving throughout the ballpark to use restrooms and at the concession stands. Fans will not be admitted into the ballpark after 6:30 PM.

On top of individual tickets, there will be "pods" for sale. The pods are on the field and can set up to five people. The pods are $150.

Click here for more information on Facebook including how to get tickets.

