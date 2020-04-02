Veterans now have their own COVID-19 testing site in Colorado Springs

Veterans now have their own testing site for COVID-19.

The drive-through site opened Wednesday at the VA clinic off Fillmore and Centennial in Colorado Springs.

The testing site is not for the general public -- it's there for the thousands of veterans living around the Pikes Peak region.

"Colorado Springs has a number of veterans, one of the highest populations in the country. And so we want to make sure that we are taking care of our veterans in that community," said Anthony Moorehead, regional manager for VA Southern Colorado.

The VA says this testing site is not intended for all veterans to come out just because they want to be tested. It's strictly for those vets who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

"Nationally, tests and supplies are being strained to the max, so we want to be very judicious and make sure we test the veterans that really need it," Moorehead said.

The testing site is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. There is a similar location for servicemembers in Aurora.

On its first day, the Fillmore and Centennial site saw eight veterans get tested. The Aurora clinic to date is average 20-25 people a day, and the Springs VA clinic says they expect similar lines in the coming days and weeks.

