Veteran sobs after receiving gift honoring his late wife

A World War II veteran in the United Kingdom was moved to tears after receiving a gift that honored his late wife.

Ken and Ada Benbow were married for more than 70 years before she passed away last August.

Benbow, 94, is now being cared for at an assisted living facility in the U.K.

An observant care worker, Kia Mariah Tobin, noticed that Benbow took a photo of his wife to bed with him each night. She surprised the veteran with a special gift.

Tobin gave Benbow a pillow with his late wife’s face on it and the tender moment was captured on video. The care home shared the video on Facebook.

“We know our residents are missing their loved ones at this time, but let’s not forget those who sadly aren’t with us anymore,” the care home said on Facebook.

