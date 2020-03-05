Vehicle reportedly smashes into Colorado Springs home, investigation underway

Police were in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Thursday night working to learn how and why a vehicle smashed into a home.

A viewer shared photos of the destruction left behind with 11 News. It appeared the vehicle went over a deck and into the house. The crash happened near S. Murray Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue on the east side of the city at about 8:20 p.m.

Early into the investigation police didn't have many details they could share. Information on possible injuries or a suspect description was not available as of 9:10 p.m. It isn't clear if the driver stayed in the area or fled the scene.

As more details become available this article will be updated. If anyone has information or surveillance video that could help police, they can contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.