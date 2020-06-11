Vandals spray graffiti on delicate Paint Mines rock formations

The Calhan Paint Mines already have plenty of color: dusty red, mustard yellow, pale white, even the sunlight purple of the flowers.

It doesn't need graffiti slapped haphazardly across the rocks.

County park crews hopped in their 4-wheelers Wednesday and moved from rock formation to rock formation scrubbing graffiti off. The human-made marking included streaks of paint, a heart, and the word "love," according to our news partners at The Gazette.

But the formations are delicate, and though the paint comes off easily enough -- so does the rock itself.

"What we just did, all the scraping, would have taken thousands of years to happen," one member of the clean-up team told 11 News.

Erosion we shouldn't have seen for millennia, now present on some of these formations because someone wanted to splash their own paint on them.

If the vandals are ever caught, they could face a $200 fine for a first offense. A second offense comes with a $250 fine and a third offense doubles that a $500.

Paint Mines Interpretive Park is located east of Colorado Springs near Calhan and boasts four miles of trails winding through these naturally colorful rocks.

Also because of their fragility, pets, horses, biking and climbing on formations are all strictly prohibited.