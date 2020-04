Colorado veterans are invited to listen in on a "tele-town hall" Tuesday hosted by the Veteran Benefits Administration.

Undersecretary for Benefits Dr. Paul Lawrence will be on the call to discuss the VA's continued service during the current coronavirus outbreak, as well as new and existing benefits available. He will also take questions from veterans who are on the line.

The call is on Tuesday at 3 p.m. MST. To participate, call toll-free at 844-227-7557.