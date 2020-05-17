Unsure what local businesses are following guidelines? Look for this sign

Are you interested in venturing out to stores under the state's Safer-At-Home order but unsure of what businesses are following reopening guidelines? Local economic leaders want to make it easier for you to find and support businesses who are doing the right thing.

The Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC has created signs that businesses can print and display. It shows consumers that they are keeping customers and employees safe. The signage displays the precautions businesses are required by the state of Colorado to take in order to open their doors. It includes measures like frequent cleanings and social distancing.

"Everybody’s on board and they’re happy we're following the guidelines," said Cyndi White, the owner of Studio 6 Salon in Colorado Springs.

Cyndi White's salon, Studio 6, is just one local business choosing to display the sign. White says she was hesitant to open when restrictions were first lifted. She's committed to keeping customers and her employees safe.

"We’ve had some time, especially the last week before we opened, to really refine our procedures," said White. "We've gotten good feedback from our clients."

Like many local businesses, Studio 6 is frequently cleaning any high-touch areas in the salon. Workers are wearing masks and limiting the amount of customers allowed in at one time. They're also taking customers' temperatures and watching for anyone displaying symptoms.

“Local businesses like Studio 6, about $.68 of every dollar stays in the community," said Dirk Draper, President of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC is working with businesses and the county health department to find the right balance between health and business. The Chamber wants to boost consumer confidence in this Safer-at-Home phase.

"For the most part what we understand, business owners are being very careful about re-opening," said Draper. “The rogue businesses get the attention, but the ones that are doing things well really deserve the business.”

Compliant businesses can print the signage online. You can find it here.