University of Colorado Boulder says students back this fall

The University of Colorado Boulder says students will return to campus this fall with new policies and safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Under plans announced Tuesday, fall semester classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 24, but students will stay home after the Thanksgiving break and finish their courses remotely.

The announcement came as state education officials said they may be able to have staggered schedules and smaller in-person instruction for some K-12 students, as well as remote learning for those who are more prepared to work from home.

