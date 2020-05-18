Union reports 8th COVID-19 death at Colorado meatpacking plant

The same union that reported the tragic passing of a King Soopers employee this week is also reporting the eighth COVID-19 related death tied to a single Colorado meatpacking plant.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 shared the news of Tin Aye's passing on Sunday in a press release. The organization stated Aye had been employed with the JBS Greeley plant for more than 10 years, and recently became a grandma on March 28. Aye was hospitalized on March 29.

“Today is another deadly day in Greeley, Colorado," UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova wrote in a statement. "We lost one of our beloved union sisters, Tin Aye, a hardworking and gentle family woman who came to America in pursuit of the American Dream. Instead, she died unnecessarily because JBS failed to do enough to protect Tin before the plant closure, or the eight other workers who have since died. We will not stop pressuring JBS to enhance its safety measures to protect our members so no other families have to go through the nightmare that Tin’s family is now experiencing.”

According to UFCW Local 7, the JBS Greeley plant had 316 confirmed cases as of Sunday.

