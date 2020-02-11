Union Printers assisted living and nursing facility in Colorado Springs has license suspended, residents forced to move out

Following "numerous" complaints and investigations, including a death, a Colorado Springs assisted living facility had its license suspended.

According to 11 News partner The Gazette, more than 100 residents will be relocating from the Union Printers Home in the coming weeks.

The assisted living and nursing facility is located off Union Boulevard to the east of Memorial Park.

The suspension came after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment received a complaint that a female resident had died at the nursing home last week. That's according to The Gazette citing Pete Meyers, the public information officer for the health department’s Health Facilities Division.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment sent the following statement to 11 News on Tuesday:

"The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a summary suspension to the Union Printers assisted living and nursing facility on February 11, 2020. This action suspends the facility’s license and begins the process of safely transferring residents to other facilities, effective immediately. There have been numerous complaints and subsequent investigations at this facility in the past few years, most notably after a recent resident death. Findings from those investigations demonstrate that Union Printers does not have the ability to provide consistently safe care to its residents. For more information about those findings, please visit the department’s website - www.healthfacilities.info. Beginning today, the department will work with sister agencies to inform the residents, and begin safe transfers to other facilities. The department expects that process to take approximately 45 days. To ensure that all residents receive satisfactory care and services during this time, a management company has been hired. This management company will run the daily operations of Union Printers, with increased supervision from the department. In closing, the department has acted swiftly and decisively to close Union Printer’s home to protect the welfare of its residents and will remain involved until all residents have safe placement at another health care facility."