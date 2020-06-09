'Unexpected good news' as D70 gets permission to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

Students who are part of Colorado School District 70 will get the chance to at a "slightly modified" in-person graduation ceremony this year!

Originally, the school district wasn't sure if a traditional ceremony would be plausible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, the district announced they got some "unexpected good news" from the State of Colorado Governor’s Office and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Allowing for the in-person ceremonies with some social distancing guidelines.

As of Tuesday, the schedule for in-person ceremonies are as follows:

-D70 Online: 6/10 10 a.m. - Baxter Administrative Center Front Lawn

-Rye High 6/11 10 a.m. - Rye High School Thunderbolt Stadium

Pueblo West: 6/12 8:00 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. -Pueblo West Cyclone Stadium

Pueblo County: 6/13 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m. - Pueblo County Hornet Stadium

Due to the larger graduation class size – PWHS and PCHS will hold two separate ceremonies. We are limited to group size by Public Health – so in exchange for the in-person ceremony, we have to limit graduate guests to 4 per Graduate.

“Ceremonies will be slightly altered, and unfortunately we won’t be able to have the normal Concert Band and Choir musical selections,” said District 70 PIO Todd Seip. “But students will still get a great in-person Graduation experience – on the stadium field of their high school, with family able to view from the stands. We are thankful for the Governor’s office and the local Department of Public Health in recognizing the modifications needed to make this event happen for the benefit of our school community and our families.”

Click here for more information from D-70 on social distancing guidelines.