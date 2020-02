Someone has an unclaimed lottery ticket worth $390,000 that was sold in Colorado, and they only have one week to claim their prize!

The Lucky For Life ticket was sold Sept. 9, 2019 in Castle Rock. If the prize isn't claimed by the close of the business day on March 6, the money will be returned to the pool.

The Colorado Lottery didn't provide any other details on the winning ticket other than it was sold at the King Soopers at 750 Ridge Road.