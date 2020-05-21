USOPC eliminates 51 positions in response to COVID-related shortfall

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee eliminated 51 positions and furloughed 33 more as part of a dramatic cut in staffing designed to trim up to 20% of its budget to respond to shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to staff, CEO Sarah Hirshland said 32 employees have been offered different roles. It sets up the possibility that not all the eliminated positions will result in layoffs. Still, Hirshland conceded, it is a significant change.

Combined with 30 people who took buyouts earlier, the USOPC's 500-person staff will be reduced by nearly one-fifth.