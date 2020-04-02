U.S. unemployment claims hit 6.6M, a new record high

The U.S. hit another unwanted record last week, with 6.6 million Americans filing for unemployment -- the highest number ever recorded.

The number of claims is double the 3.3 million the week prior -- which was also a record high at the time.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its stranglehold on the nation, states including Colorado have been imposing stay-at-home orders to save as many lives as possible. But as a result of these tactics to fight the virus, many businesses are having to shut their doors completely or decrease the number of employees working, which is leading to the rising number of people laid off or furloughed.

Anticipating this brutal but necessary reality, Congress significantly expanded on the unemployment benefits system in the stimulus package passed last week, adding $600 a week in aid in addition to whatever recipients are getting from the state.

For information on unemployment benefits in Colorado, click here.

