U.S. has more COVID-19 deaths than any other nation

The United States is now reporting more coronavirus deaths than any other nation, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The death toll stands at 18,860, which is higher than the death toll in Italy.

Globally, more than 104,000 people have died and over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases have been reported.

For millions across the globe, this Easter weekend is unlike any other in recent memory. Christians marked Good Friday in isolation.

There are encouraging signs, though, that two hard-hit states are starting to turn a corner in their virus fight. The number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York and California is falling.