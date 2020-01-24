US flu deaths climb to 8,200: Most cases in children, young adults

More than half of the cases of flu this season are hitting children and adults under 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths from flu. (Source: WJZ, CNN)

“This has resulted in high levels of outpatient illness, but lower levels of hospitalization and death due to influenza,” CDC said.

The CDC estimates that so far this season there have been at least 15 million flu illnesses, 140,000 hospitalizations and 8,200 deaths from flu.

A total of 54 children have died so far this season. Fifteen more died since last week.

20-year-old Virginia man has leg amputated after severe complications from flu

Flu was widespread in Puerto Rico and 48 states. In Oregon, Hawaii, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the outbreaks were less active.

Flu shots are recommended for everyone 6 months of age and older.

It takes about two weeks after you get your vaccination for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the flu.

The CDC says: "It can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. Flu vaccine also has been shown to be life-saving in children. In fact, a 2017 study showed that flu vaccination can significantly reduce a child’s risk of dying from flu."

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.