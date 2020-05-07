U.S. Sec. of Defense visits NORTHCOM at Peterson Air Force Base, gives update on COVID-19

The Secretary of Defense has an update on how the military has responded to COVID-19.

Sec. of Defense Mark Esper speaks to media at Peterson Air Force Base.

Mark Esper went to the U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base on Thursday. NORTHCOM is spearheading military efforts, fighting the sickness.

Part of NORTHCOM's mission is to help civil authorities during a national disaster, such as a pandemic. That means thousands of military members are helping out across the country in hospitals and other care facilities.

Many of them from NORTHCOM, right here in Colorado Springs. On Thursday, after video chatting with deployed military personnel working in civilian hospitals on the east coast, Secretary Esper praised NORTHCOM's response of COVID-19 so far.

He added that the Department of Defense has been on top of the pandemic since mid-January.

In addition and DOD researchers are partnering with the public and private sector to develop a vaccine, and to prepare for what's to come.

"Well we are preparing for a second wave and maybe more. We don't know what the trajectory of this virus will be so we listen to the medical experts," Secretary Esper said. "We have actually spoken with Dr. Birx and Fauci and we are preparing for the long-haul."

Secretary Esper also touched on the fact that out of the over 2 million members of the military, there have only bee about 5,000 cases of COVID-19.