US Navy working to ban Confederate battle flag from all its installations

The Chief of Naval Operations for the United States Navy announced on social media that he is working on banning the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas tied to the Navy.

Admiral Michael M. Gilday posted the following to Twitter on Tuesday:

"Today, I directed my staff to begin crafting an order that would prohibit the Confederate battle flag from all public spaces and work areas aboard Navy installations, ships, aircraft and submarines. The order is meant to ensure unit cohesion, preserve good order and discipline, and uphold the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment."

A timeline on when the order would be enforced wasn't clear. The Navy's decision comes soon after a decision by the Marine Corps on Friday to ban the display of the Confederate battle flag.

Click here to read more on the message from the Marines on banning the flag.