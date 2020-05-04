US Attorney: Colorado man arrested for pipe bombs in home

A Colorado man arrested by federal authorities after four pipe bombs were found in his home told investigators he planned to use them to defend himself, according to a court document.

Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Bunn was arrested on Friday after agents from the FBI and other law enforcement agencies searched his home in Loveland. When asked why he had the bombs, the document said Bunn said he would use them to defend himself from a “hard entry, at 3 a.m.” into his home. The document didn't explain why authorities decided to investigate him.

Bunn appeared in court briefly Monday. Another hearing is set for Wednesday to determine whether he will remain in custody as the case continues.