UPS driver killed in rollover crash near Ellicott

ELLICOTT, Colo (KKTV) - A UPS driver was killed in a rollover crash Thursday night.
Colorado State Patrol said around 8 p.m. they responded to a fatal crash on Highway 94, about 3 miles east of Ellicott. Upon arrival, troopers determined a UPS delivery truck traveled off the side of the road and rolled one time, ejecting the driver.
The victim was identified by CSP as 71-year-old Don Buckner of Colorado Springs. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is still under investigation. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.