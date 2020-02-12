UN rights council releases list of Israeli settlement firms

The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100 companies it says are operating in Israel's West Bank settlements. In a report Wednesday, the council said the companies' activities “"raised particular human rights concerns.”

The list is dominated by Israeli companies, including banks and construction firms. But it also lists a number of international firms, including travel companies Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor, tech giant Motorola.

There are also construction and infrastructure companies including France's Egis Rail and British company JC Bamford Excavators.