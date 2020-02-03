UK to announce new rules for militants after street stabbing

Britain’s government is planning to announce new rules for the imprisonment of convicted militants after an Islamic extremist who was recently released from prison stabbed two people in south London.

Police secure the area in the Streatham neighborhood of London, England, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 after a stabbing incident. London's Metropolitan Police said it is investigating a terror-related incident after "a number of people" were stabbed and officers shot a man Sunday. (Jack Odell via AP)

The government is expected to effectively stop the early release of convicted extremists.

Sunday’s attack was the second in less than three months.

Police on Monday searched a hostel in London to which the alleged attacker moved less than two weeks ago.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is outraged. He says the attack was clearly foreseeable.

He says there are more than 70 people in Britain who have been convicted of terrorist offenses who have served time and have been released.

