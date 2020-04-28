UCHealth to Coloradans: If you need emergency care, don't be scared to go the ER

UCHealth is urging Coloradans not to hesitate if they need emergency services.

In the last several weeks, the health system says they've seen two trends happening concurrently: a significant drop in people coming to the ER, and people seeking care who are far sicker than normal. This is "raising concerns that people are either waiting too long to seek care for emergencies or not calling 911," UCHealth said.

UCHealth says they're worried people are reluctant to seek medical care right now, either for fear of contracting COVID-19 or for overburdening hospitals with non-coronavirus issues. They want to ease these would-be patients' minds: not seeking care is far more life-threatening than making a trip to the ER for an injury or illness.

"I know that some people may be concerned to come to a hospital right now, but because we are taking so many precautions including wearing PPE, constantly disinfecting patient care areas and isolating patients with suspected COVID-19 infections, the emergency departments are safer than most stores and public areas,” said Dr. Richard Zane, chief innovation officer for UCHealth and chair of emergency medicine for the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

“The likelihood of dying from delayed treatment of common conditions is far higher than dying from COVID-related illness.”

UCHealth has observed the following since the pandemic really took hold:

- The number of patients seeking care for acute stroke was 22 percent lower in March compared to 2019.

- The number of patients being treated for stroke at UCHealth locations is at its lowest level in about two years.

- Emergency cardiac interventions are down 27 percent from prior months.

- Every day, patients are waiting too long to seek care for emergency conditions.

"Seeking prompt care leads to better outcomes and faster recovery,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, chief medical officer for UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

UCHealth says they are cleaning their facilities "to the highest medical grade standards" and have numerous other protective measures in place such as sneeze guards. Additionally, non-COVID patients are cared for in separate units, away from those battling coronavirus.

“Our waiting rooms are empty, and we have more empty patient rooms than normal, so patients coming to our emergency departments are seen immediately,” said Zane. “Please, don’t hesitate to get the care you need.”