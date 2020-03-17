UCHealth sets up tents in proactive approach to protect patients and those getting tested for COVID-19

In an effort to keep patients inside hospitals safe and potential COVID-19 patients from exposing others, UCHealth has set up three tents in facilities across Colorado Springs.

A tent went up at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and UCHealth's Fountain freestanding emergency department.

The primary purpose of the tents is to screen potential COVID-19 patients, and if necessary treat them.

"It’s yet another proactive action UCHealth is taking to separate patients with respiratory symptoms from patients with other emergent needs, such as a trauma or heart attack," Media Relations Specialist Cary Vogrin wrote to 11 News.

As of Tuesday night, the tent across from the Emergency Department entrance at Memorial Central was the only one that was operational. Operating dates for the other two tents have yet to be determined.

Here’s how the tent works:

-Patients who self-present to the Emergency Department are directed either inside the building for care for their injuries/medical condition or to the tent for screening, depending on the nature of their injury or symptoms.

-If patients with respiratory symptoms are directed to the tent, they will be evaluated by a provider who will determine the next steps for care. The tents are equipped with a registration area, waiting area and private exam areas.